Filecash (FIC) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Filecash (FIC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $160,094.09 and $840,621.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

