Financial Contrast: Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) versus Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.67 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -10.36 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.29 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

