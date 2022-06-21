Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1,383.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.5% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,492 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.