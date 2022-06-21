Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Has $40.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 17.1% of Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,980,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

