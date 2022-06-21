First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $90,864,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

