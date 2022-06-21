First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) is Strid Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strid Group LLC owned 84.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $117,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of DALI opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

