Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

F traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,874,656. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

