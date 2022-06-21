Formation Fi Market Cap Reaches $351,570.27 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $351,570.27 and $132,349.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00682687 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00497629 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

