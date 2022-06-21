Fortinet Stock Set to Split on Thursday, June 23rd (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, June 23rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

FTNT opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $233.45 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.55.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after buying an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

