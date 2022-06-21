ForTube Market Cap Tops $10.28 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,358.16 or 0.99967473 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.