Fortune 45 LLC Buys 1,386 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 77,698 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

