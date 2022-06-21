Fortune 45 LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter.

IBMP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,116. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

