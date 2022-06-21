Fortune 45 LLC Sells 6,541 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,995,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,359,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,753,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 1,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

