Fortune 45 LLC Sells 85 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fortune 45 LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,645,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

