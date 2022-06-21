Frax Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.78 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $45.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,426,714,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

