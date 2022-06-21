Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Freshworks accounts for about 12.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $120,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,907 shares of company stock worth $1,114,632. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,177. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

