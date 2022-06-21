FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.90 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.29. The stock had a trading volume of 392,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

