GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NYSE:GATX opened at $91.99 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,873. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

