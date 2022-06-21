GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
NYSE:GATX opened at $91.99 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $2,641,929.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,544.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,873. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.