General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 65,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,251. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
