General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

General Mills stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,329. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

