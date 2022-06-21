Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

