Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

