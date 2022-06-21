Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.