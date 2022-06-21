Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $413,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

