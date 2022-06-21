Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

