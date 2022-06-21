Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.10 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.