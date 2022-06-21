GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises approximately 1.5% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GitLab worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $89,241,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

GitLab stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 21,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

