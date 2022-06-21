Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

