Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Hits $78.00

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 70.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 58% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $5,425.30 and $78.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.01650851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

