Goldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $252.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $484,027.15 and $252.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00254667 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

