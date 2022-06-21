Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.15. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Golden Minerals ( NYSE:AUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.