Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.15. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
