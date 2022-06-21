Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $508.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

