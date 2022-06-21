GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Reaches $32.96 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000309 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000206 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,977,246 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

