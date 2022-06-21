GYEN 24-Hour Volume Hits $219,664.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $219,664.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00738764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00080939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00501171 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

