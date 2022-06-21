Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,240 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,341.10.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $22.60 on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

