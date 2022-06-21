Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $775,526.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,030.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.82 or 0.05453043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00251494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00560456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00579757 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,316,249 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.