Head-To-Head Analysis: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78% Occidental Petroleum 25.01% 47.28% 6.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.48 $86.76 million ($1.21) -29.55 Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 1.98 $2.32 billion $6.57 8.47

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Occidental Petroleum 2 3 10 1 2.63

SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

