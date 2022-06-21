Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,699. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

