Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.50.

HSIC stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $107,029,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $61,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

