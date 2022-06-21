H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 1.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 172,518 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,481,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 193,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

