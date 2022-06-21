H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

