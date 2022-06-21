H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 4,892 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $960.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

