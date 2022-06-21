Hiblocks Tops 24 Hour Volume of $806,116.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $806,116.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00105313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00726676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089932 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00502267 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.