Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 91,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,072. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 217,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

