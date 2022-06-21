Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 102,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.