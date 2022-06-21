Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

