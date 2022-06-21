Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 330 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

