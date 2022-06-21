Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.3% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $167.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.