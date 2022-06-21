Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

