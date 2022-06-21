Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

NYSE:DLR opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

